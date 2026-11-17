Iran says oil tanker catches fire after hitting mines near Strait of Hormuz
Navy says vessel used an unauthorised route, while Isfahan authorities deny detecting hostile aircraft amid air defence reports
Iran’s navy says an oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz
Authorities in Isfahan denied detecting hostile aircraft following reports of air defence activity in the province
Iranian forces also reported intercepting an MQ-1 Predator drone and capturing an MQM-170 Outlaw drone near the strait
An oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s army navy said, accusing the vessel of travelling through an unauthorised route with its navigation systems switched off.
In a statement published on the Army’s website on Monday, local time, the navy said the tanker had disregarded regulations issued by Iranian authorities. It did not identify the vessel in the information provided.
The navy reiterated that ships must use designated transit routes through the strait and follow instructions issued by Iran’s armed forces, according to IANS, citing Xinhua.
A subsequent Army statement described the vessel as the fourth tanker to have caught fire.
Iran tightened restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway on 28 February following joint US-Israeli strikes on its territory. It barred safe passage for vessels belonging to, or associated with, the two countries.
Separately, officials in the central province of Isfahan responded to reports of air defence activity on Monday.
The semi-official Mehr news agency initially reported that air defence systems had been activated, without explaining what had prompted the activity.
However, state-run IRIB later quoted Akbar Salehi, Isfahan’s deputy governor for security affairs, as saying that no hostile aircraft had been detected in the province’s airspace.
Salehi said air defence operations and the activities of military units stationed in Isfahan were proceeding under routine plans and established procedures.
Iranian forces also issued separate statements about drone interceptions around the Strait of Hormuz.
The Army said its air defence force had intercepted an MQ-1 Predator drone over the waterway in the preceding hours. It did not provide further details about the aircraft’s ownership or the outcome of the interception.
Meanwhile, the naval wing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said its forces had brought down an MQM-170 Outlaw drone intact on Monday, identifying it as belonging to the US Army.
According to the IRGC navy, its electronic warfare and drone units had safely brought down four aircraft of that model. It said the latest incident took the total number of drones captured intact by its air defence units in the Strait of Hormuz region to eight.
With IANS inputs