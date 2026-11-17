Iran’s navy says an oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz

Authorities in Isfahan denied detecting hostile aircraft following reports of air defence activity in the province

Iranian forces also reported intercepting an MQ-1 Predator drone and capturing an MQM-170 Outlaw drone near the strait

An oil tanker caught fire after striking naval mines east of the Strait of Hormuz, Iran’s army navy said, accusing the vessel of travelling through an unauthorised route with its navigation systems switched off.

In a statement published on the Army’s website on Monday, local time, the navy said the tanker had disregarded regulations issued by Iranian authorities. It did not identify the vessel in the information provided.

The navy reiterated that ships must use designated transit routes through the strait and follow instructions issued by Iran’s armed forces, according to IANS, citing Xinhua.

A subsequent Army statement described the vessel as the fourth tanker to have caught fire.

Iran tightened restrictions on shipping through the strategic waterway on 28 February following joint US-Israeli strikes on its territory. It barred safe passage for vessels belonging to, or associated with, the two countries.

Separately, officials in the central province of Isfahan responded to reports of air defence activity on Monday.