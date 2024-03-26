US: Bridge collapses in Baltimore after ship collision

A portion of the steel arch-shaped Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Maryland collapsed into the water early Tuesday morning after a cargo ship struck it, state authorities reported.

"Key Bridge collapse due to ship strike. Active scene," Maryland Transportation Authority said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

A large vessel crashed into the 1.6-mile (2.57 kilometer) bridge in the early hours of Tuesday, catching fire before sinking.

The collision caused multiple vehicles to fall into the Patapsco River, videos shared on social media showed.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," the Maryland Transportation Authority said.

The bridge spans a wide part of the river in the southern part of Baltimore.

The mayor of Baltimore said emergency personnel were on scene and rescue efforts were underway.

"Emergency personnel are on scene, and efforts are underway," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott wrote on X.