Russia still contesting US claim about ISIS-K hand in Moscow terror attack

Russia has contested the claims made by the United States that the Islamic State-Khorasan (ISIS-K) was the perpetrator of the 22 March attack on Moscow's Crocus City Hall, which killed nearly 140 people and left over 180 injured, some of them critically.

Four heavily armed individuals, including a Tajik national, stormed the concert hall, spraying spectators with bullets and setting off explosives during a concert by the popular rock group Picnic.

Terrorist group Islamic State (IS) had claimed in a Telegram message that the attack was "carried out by four of its terrorists armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs" as part of "the raging war" with "countries fighting Islam".

Going against the widely circulated notion of an ISIS-K hand in the attack, Russian President Vladimir Putin had hinted at a possible Ukraine angle, calling the US input 'provocative'. “They tried to hide and moved towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border,” international news agencies quoted the Russian leader as saying.