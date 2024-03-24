Death toll in Moscow terror attack rises to 133

The death toll in the terror attack in Moscow's Crocus City Hall has risen to 133, the Russian emergencies ministry said on Sunday. According to the ministry, 152 people have been injured in the incident, CNN reported. Moscow region governor Andrey Vorobyov said the kin of the deceased will receive $32,500 (roughly Rs 27 lakh) each.

Russian security service (FSB) director Alexander Bortnikov told Russian President Vladimir Putin that 11 people have been detained in connection with the attack on the Crocus complex near Moscow on Friday, according to Russian state media.

The US had warned Russia about the possible terror attack, which was reportedly rejected by President Putin, terming it as "provocative". All four terrorists directly involved in the attack are among those detained, state-owned Russian news agency TASS reported. It also claimed the assailants had "contacts on the Ukrainian side".

Following a preliminary inspection, an investigating committee said the terrorists used automatic weapons, along with ammunition that they had left behind in the concert hall. The committee added that ballistic, genetic and fingerprint examinations are being carried out. It has also been established that the attackers used flammable liquids to start a fire on the premises, it said.

The mall was attacked at around 8.00 pm (local time) on Friday, just as a concert by popular rock band Piknik was about to begin at the music venue, causing chaos, RT reported. The assailants targeted fleeing concert-goers, and videos of the scene showed bodies strewn like litter. The assailants also reportedly lobbed hand grenades and used incendiaries to set the building on fire.