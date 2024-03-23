Russian embassy in New Delhi flies flag half-mast after Moscow terror attack

As a sign of mourning and grief, the Russian Embassy in India is flying its national flag at half-mast after a terror attack in Moscow left more than 60 people dead and several others injured.

Terrorists, reportedly dressed in camouflage uniforms, stormed the Crocus City Hall in Moscow at around 8.00 pm local time on Friday, opening fire and setting off explosives.

"As a sign of mourning and grief for the victims of the terrorist attack in Moscow, the Russian Embassy in India flies the national flag at half-mast. We express our sincere condolences to the families of those deceased and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured," the Russian Embassy said in a post on X on Saturday.