US calls Pakistan an important partner amid push on minerals and security ties

The United States has described Pakistan as an “important partner” in South Asia, signalling plans to deepen cooperation on critical minerals, trade and counterterrorism, even as American lawmakers voiced concern over regional instability.

Speaking before a House subcommittee hearing on US policy in South and Central Asia on Wednesday, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Paul Kapur outlined Washington’s efforts to strengthen both economic and security engagement with Islamabad.

“Pakistan is another important partner in the region,” Kapur told legislators, pointing to joint initiatives aimed at developing Pakistan’s mineral resources. He said the US is combining government-backed seed funding with private sector expertise to unlock the country’s critical mineral potential, in a move intended to benefit both economies.

Kapur noted that commercial links are also broadening. Trade, energy and agricultural cooperation between the two countries are growing, he said, framing the relationship as part of a wider US strategy to bolster regional resilience.

“This will require us to help our partners build strategic capacity, enabling them to integrate into the world economy, preserve their autonomy, and contribute to a free and open region,” he told the hearing.

Security collaboration remains a core pillar of the relationship. Kapur said ongoing counterterrorism coordination supports Pakistan’s efforts to tackle internal militant threats while addressing transnational risks.

Reflecting on Pakistan’s complex history with armed groups, Kapur referred to his previous academic research examining Islamabad’s past interactions with militant organisations. He acknowledged the inherent difficulties in combating extremist networks, noting that small cells often blend into civilian populations, making detection and prevention challenging.