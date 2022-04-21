US Capitol briefly evacuated due to 'probable threat'

"There is no threat at the Capitol."



"The Congressional buildings are now open for staff to go back inside. Our federal, state, and local partners are still working to get more information," they added.



The aircraft was reportedly being flown by the US Army Golden Knights, whose members parachuted into Washington's Nationals Park as part of a pre-game performance.



The Capitol Police were reportedly unaware of the aircraft and thought it was a threat, triggering the evacuation notice. Nationals Stadium is less than 3 km from Capitol Hill.