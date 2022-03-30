US CDC recommends additional Covid-19 boosters for vulnerable groups

The CDC's move came right after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or the Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for these people earlier on Tuesday.



In addition, the CDC said adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine at least 4 months ago may now receive a second booster dose using an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine.