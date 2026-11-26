A federal court in Washington blocks Trump’s latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, rejecting new exceptions proposed by his administration

The 6 August executive order targeted US-born children of certain foreign-government employees, those classified as "alien enemies" and parents involved in paid surrogacy arrangements

The ruling follows the Supreme Court’s June decision against Trump’s earlier citizenship restrictions

A federal court in Washington has blocked US President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to restrict birthright citizenship, rejecting his administration’s efforts to introduce additional exceptions to the constitutional guarantee.

The ruling in Nathan v. Trump concerns an executive order signed by Trump on 6 August, targeting further categories of children born in the United States. It comes after the Supreme Court rejected his earlier attempt to restrict birthright citizenship in June.

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which brought the latest challenge on behalf of affected families, said the court had rejected the administration’s attempt to create new exceptions to the constitutional protection.

"The president cannot carve out new exceptions to birthright citizenship for children born within the United States and subject to its laws," the court said on Wednesday (local time).