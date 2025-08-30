US court strikes down reciprocal tariffs; Donald Trump to move SC
The ruling delays implementation until 14 October, but US steel and aluminium tariffs under a separate authority remain in effect
A federal appeals court dealt a major blow to US President Donald Trump by striking down most of his administration’s “reciprocal” tariffs, ruling he lacked the authority to impose them.
The court said the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — invoked by Trump to justify the move — does not grant presidents “unlimited authority” to levy tariffs, nor does it explicitly mention duties or taxes.
“The statute neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the President’s power to impose tariffs,” the ruling stated.
While the ruling halted implementation until 14 October to allow the administration time to seek legal recourse, US tariffs on steel and aluminium — imposed under a separate legal authority — remain in effect.
Reacting on Truth Social, Trump insisted, “ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT!” and warned that overturning them would “literally destroy the United States of America.” He confirmed he would appeal to the Supreme Court, writing, “Now, with the help of the United States Supreme Court, we will use them to the benefit of our Nation.”
Trump has relied heavily on tariffs since returning to office in January, using them as leverage in trade negotiations and as punishment against countries that resisted US demands. Earlier in May, the US Court of International Trade in New York had similarly ruled that Trump exceeded his authority in imposing such tariffs.
With IANS inputs
