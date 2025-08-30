US court strikes down reciprocal tariffs; Donald Trump to move SC

A federal appeals court dealt a major blow to US President Donald Trump by striking down most of his administration’s “reciprocal” tariffs, ruling he lacked the authority to impose them.

The court said the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) — invoked by Trump to justify the move — does not grant presidents “unlimited authority” to levy tariffs, nor does it explicitly mention duties or taxes.

“The statute neither mentions tariffs (or any of its synonyms) nor has procedural safeguards that contain clear limits on the President’s power to impose tariffs,” the ruling stated.