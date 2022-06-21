US dismantles Russian botnet that hacked millions of devices

"Working with public and private partners around the globe, we will relentlessly pursue them while using all the tools at our disposal to disrupt their threats and prosecute those responsible," he said in a statement.



Rather than offer proxies that RSOCKS had leased, the botnet offered its clients access to IP addresses assigned to devices that had been hacked.



The cost for access to a pool of RSOCKS proxies ranged from $30 per day for access to 2,000 proxies to $200 per day for access to 90,000 proxies.



"This operation disrupted a highly sophisticated Russia-based cybercrime organisation that conducted cyber intrusions in the US and abroad," said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Stacey Moy.