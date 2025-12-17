US unemployment rises to 4-year high as jobs data deepens fed rate debate

US unemployment rose to a four-year high in November, underscoring emerging weaknesses in the labour market even as job creation exceeded expectations, according to official data released by the Labor Department on Tuesday.

The unemployment rate climbed to 4.6 per cent, up from 4.4 per cent in September, while employers added 64,000 jobs during the month. The hiring figure marked a rebound from October, when payrolls fell by 105,000, largely due to job losses in the federal government following the Trump administration’s earlier push to reduce public-sector employment.

The report was the first comprehensive snapshot of the labour market since the end of a 43-day US government shutdown, which delayed the release of November employment data and disrupted statistical agencies.

The Labor Department also revised down job growth estimates for September and August, indicating weaker momentum than previously reported.

Economists said the mixed nature of the data was unlikely to settle internal debates at the US Federal Reserve, which is weighing slowing employment against persistently elevated inflation.

The Fed cut interest rates by 25 basis points last week, marking its third reduction this year, as policymakers seek to support a cooling labour market. Projections released alongside the decision suggested most officials expect only one rate cut in 2026, though further labour market weakness could alter that outlook.

“For a data-dependent Fed, this morning’s data will only increase the internal debate,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management. “It remains to be seen how attentive they are to the labour market versus the fact that inflation has remained stubbornly above their 2 per cent target.”