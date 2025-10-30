US ends automatic work permit extensions after H-1B fee hike

Weeks after sharply raising the H-1B visa fees to $100,000 a year, the United States has announced it will end automatic extension of work permits for foreign nationals — a move expected to significantly affect Indian immigrants and visa-dependent workers.

The US department of homeland security on 29 October, Wednesday, said that Employment Authorisation Documents will no longer be automatically extended for individuals who file renewals on or after 30 October 2025. Until now, eligible applicants received an automatic extension of up to 540 days when they submitted a timely renewal request.

“It’s a commonsense measure to ensure appropriate vetting and screening has been completed before an alien’s employment authorisation or documentation is extended. All aliens must remember that working in the United States is a privilege, not a right,” US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director Joseph Edlow said in a statement.

The Biden-era rule allowed uninterrupted employment while paperwork was processed. The reversal means foreign workers — including many spouses of H-1B visa holders — must now contend with the risk of employment gaps if renewals are delayed.

According to DHS, foreigners must now apply up to 180 days in advance to avoid disruptions: ‘Seek a timely renewal of their EAD by properly filing a renewal application up to 180 days before their EAD expires’ — that’s the advice.

The new policy affects: