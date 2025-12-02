Ukraine war: US envoy Witkoff reaches Moscow with draft peace plan

US special envoy Steve Witkoff is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Tuesday, carrying an early-stage peace proposal that the United States hopes could help end the nearly four-year-long war in Ukraine.

The high-stakes visit coincided with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s trip to Ireland, part of a broader European outreach to nations that have supported Kyiv since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

After months of stalled efforts, US President Donald Trump has activated a new diplomatic push.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner would join Witkoff for the closed-door talks, which would include only the two US envoys and an interpreter.

The diplomatic effort has unfolded on two tracks: last week, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Ukrainian officials, while Witkoff’s Moscow visit marks a simultaneous engagement with Russia. Zelenskyy said he met the Ukrainian delegation that returned from the latest negotiations in Florida, with Rubio noting that “there’s more work to be done” despite progress.

Zelenskyy said both sides were working from a document drafted earlier in Geneva and that it had now been “finalised,” though he offered no details. He emphasised that Ukraine is pushing for “substantial involvement” of European partners in key decisions and warned of Russian attempts to manipulate the process.