US escalates pressure on ICC with unprecedented sanctions targeting the court itself

The United States has announced sanctions targeting the International Criminal Court (ICC) itself, marking an escalation in President Donald Trump's administration's campaign against the tribunal, which has previously targeted its judges, prosecutors and supporters.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the measures on Friday, saying Washington would prohibit transactions with the court to restrict its resources and operations.

“We will ban transactions with this rogue court, cutting off their resources and crippling their ability to operate against us because our message is clear: the United States and the American people are not subject to the jurisdiction of this fake ICC,” Rubio said in a video posted on social media.