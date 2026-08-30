US expands prison time credits, opening door to earlier release for thousands
Under prisoner-transfer treaties, US citizens convicted abroad can serve the remainder of their sentences in federal custody
In a sweeping step toward reshaping the federal prison system, the United States has widened the reach of its prison time-credit programme, allowing thousands of eligible inmates to begin accumulating credits earlier and extending the benefit to certain US citizens and nationals serving sentences handed down overseas.
The Bureau of Prisons estimates that the changes could provide affected prisoners with nearly 24 additional credit days on average and deliver more than USD 54 million in annual savings to taxpayers.
The move marks a significant evolution in the implementation of the First Step Act, potentially hastening the transition of eligible inmates from secure federal facilities to residential re-entry centres, home confinement or supervised release.
Under an interim final rule issued by the Bureau of Prisons, the programme has been broadened in two key respects.
First, eligible prisoners can begin earning First Step Act (FSA) Time Credits from the moment their prison term begins, including while they are awaiting transportation to the federal institution where they will serve their sentence.
Second, the revised rules open the door to certain US citizens and nationals transferred from foreign prisons under international treaties. They may now use FSA credits if the US Parole Commission determines that their foreign sentence has an equivalent provision under the US Code.
The rule is set to take effect on 30 September.
The Bureau said the amendments are intended to bring its regulations into line with the First Step Act and recent federal court rulings. Under the previous rules, prisoners could begin earning credits only after arriving at or voluntarily surrendering to their designated Bureau of Prisons facility.
Several federal courts had found that this restriction imposed an additional eligibility requirement not contained in the law.
The revised regulation now states that an eligible inmate begins earning FSA Time Credits once their term of imprisonment commences, allowing qualifying prisoners awaiting transfer to participate in approved programmes and productive activities.
The change, however, does not translate into an automatic windfall of credits for every newly sentenced prisoner. Inmates must successfully complete evidence-based programmes or productive activities identified through an individualised risk-and-needs assessment.
Eligible prisoners can earn 10 or 15 days of credit for every 30 days of successful participation. Those assessed as having a minimum or low risk of reoffending can qualify for the higher rate if they maintain or reduce that risk classification.
The financial and operational impact could be considerable. Government estimates indicate that 7,554 inmates each year could use additional credits to move earlier into prerelease custody. A further 11,258 prisoners could qualify for earlier supervised release from residential re-entry centres, while 6,486 inmates could leave conventional federal prisons sooner.
The government projects annual savings of approximately USD 54.13 million, including around USD 32.09 million from earlier supervised release from re-entry centres and USD 20.13 million from earlier releases from federal prisons.
The revised rules also address a long-standing gap involving Americans convicted abroad. Under international prisoner-transfer treaties, US citizens or nationals convicted in foreign countries can be transferred to federal custody to serve the remainder of their sentences.
The new regulation removes their blanket exclusion from the First Step Act credit system, provided the US Parole Commission determines that the foreign sentence has an equivalent under US law.
The changes are expected to give eligible prisoners a clearer and potentially faster pathway from incarceration toward rehabilitation, supervised reintegration and eventual release, while easing the financial burden of federal imprisonment.
With IANS inputs