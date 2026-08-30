US expands prison time credits, opening door to earlier release for thousands

In a sweeping step toward reshaping the federal prison system, the United States has widened the reach of its prison time-credit programme, allowing thousands of eligible inmates to begin accumulating credits earlier and extending the benefit to certain US citizens and nationals serving sentences handed down overseas.

The Bureau of Prisons estimates that the changes could provide affected prisoners with nearly 24 additional credit days on average and deliver more than USD 54 million in annual savings to taxpayers.

The move marks a significant evolution in the implementation of the First Step Act, potentially hastening the transition of eligible inmates from secure federal facilities to residential re-entry centres, home confinement or supervised release.

Under an interim final rule issued by the Bureau of Prisons, the programme has been broadened in two key respects.

First, eligible prisoners can begin earning First Step Act (FSA) Time Credits from the moment their prison term begins, including while they are awaiting transportation to the federal institution where they will serve their sentence.

Second, the revised rules open the door to certain US citizens and nationals transferred from foreign prisons under international treaties. They may now use FSA credits if the US Parole Commission determines that their foreign sentence has an equivalent provision under the US Code.

The rule is set to take effect on 30 September.

The Bureau said the amendments are intended to bring its regulations into line with the First Step Act and recent federal court rulings. Under the previous rules, prisoners could begin earning credits only after arriving at or voluntarily surrendering to their designated Bureau of Prisons facility.

Several federal courts had found that this restriction imposed an additional eligibility requirement not contained in the law.