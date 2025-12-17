US expands travel ban to 20 more countries and Palestinian Authority

The Trump administration has widened US travel restrictions, adding 20 more countries and imposing fresh limits on individuals travelling on Palestinian Authority-issued documents, citing national security and public safety concerns.

In a proclamation signed on Tuesday, US President Donald Trump said the measures strengthen existing entry restrictions on nationals from countries with “demonstrated, persistent and severe deficiencies” in screening, vetting and information-sharing. The White House said the move is aimed at preventing the entry of individuals who cannot be reliably assessed for security risks.

Under the new rules, partial entry restrictions will apply to nationals from 15 additional countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire, Dominica, Gabon, The Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia and Zimbabwe. Full restrictions have been imposed on Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria.

Full entry limitations have also been placed on individuals holding travel documents issued by the Palestinian Authority. The proclamation said US-designated terrorist groups are active in the West Bank and Gaza Strip and have been responsible for the deaths of American citizens, adding that the ongoing conflict has undermined the ability to conduct effective screening and vetting.

The administration said that because of weak or non-existent control exercised by the Palestinian Authority in these areas, travellers using PA-issued or endorsed documents cannot currently be properly vetted for entry into the United States.