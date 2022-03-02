US expels Russian national working for UN

The US is expelling a Russian national who is working with the UN Secretariat, a United Nations spokesperson has said.



"I can confirm that the US Mission to the United Nations informed the Secretariat on Feb 28 (of) its decision to take action under Section 13b of the UN-UN Headquarters Agreement with respect to a staff member in the Secretariat," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Xinhua news agency reported.



"We regret that we find ourselves in this situation, but are engaging with the host country in line with Section 13b of the agreement," he said.



The spokesman refused to give any more details "in deference to the privacy of the individual concerned and the sensitivity of the matter".