US expresses concern over defacement of Gandhi statute in NY

However, civil rights leader Bayard Rustin was the keynote speaker at the dedication of the statue in 1986.



Rustin had travelled to India in 1948 to study Gandhi's non-violent civil resistance movement and introduced it to civil rights leader Martin Luther King, who adopted it in his quest for the rights of African-Americans



The statue by sculpted by Kantilal Patel joined a "quartet of works devoted to defenders of freedom" in the Union Square Park comprising statues of George Washington, the father of the US; Marquis de Lafayette, a hero of the US War of Independence, and Abraham Lincoln, who abolished slavery across the US, according to the City's Parks Department.



The statue in Washington had vile personal attacks on Gandhi and anti-India slogans painted on it during the anti-police excesses demonstration in June 2020 and was vandalised again in December that year by pro-Khalistani elements during a protest in support of the farmers' agitation in India.



The recent Republic Day attack was carried out by Khalistan supporters.



India's External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Indian government had asked US officials to take action against those vandalising it.



In another incident, the statue of Gandhi was cut at its leg and toppled over and its head was cut in half in Davis in California in January last year.



Reacting to the incident, President Joe Biden's spokesperson Jan Psaki said the administrtion would "condemn that desecration and watch it closely".



The same statue had also been vandalised with slogans in June 2020.