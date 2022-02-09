Visit by US second gentleman to D.C. high school interrupted by bomb threat

A spokesperson for D.C. Public Schools told a reporter at the scene there "was a bomb threat" reported at the school.



"We had a threat today to the facility," District of Columbia Public Schools Press Secretary, Enrique Gutierrez explained. "Basically we took the precaution of evacuating everybody, as you saw. I think everyone is safe."



"The building is clear. But I don't have any specific details at this moment," Gutierrez said.



The incident came one week after more than a dozen historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) around the the US received bomb threats.