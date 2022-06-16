US FDA advisors meet to discuss Covid vaccine for kids under 5

Children under five-years-old are the only group not yet eligible for Covid-19 vaccination in the US.



The committee will also discuss amending the EUA of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to cover infants and children six months through four years of age, according to the FDA.



On Tuesday, the committee unanimously voted to recommend Moderna's two-dose Covid-19 vaccine for children aged six through 17.



The development comes as some 88,000 child Covid-19 cases were reported across the US in the week ending June 9, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the Children's Hospital Association said in a report on Monday.