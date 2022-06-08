US FDA endorses Novavax's protein-based Covid shot

"We speak to make available another option for those who might not otherwise take a vaccine," Dr Peter Marks, the FDA's top vaccine official said, in comments to the committee before its vote.



"We do have a problem with vaccine uptake that is very serious in the United States, and anything we can do to get people more comfortable to be able to accept these potentially lifesaving medical products is something that we feel we are compelled to do," The New York Times quoted Marks as saying.



The FDA had earlier shown concerns regarding the vaccine's risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.



But clinical trials of the vaccine NVX-CoV2373 has shown the jab to be 90 per cent effective against Covid. However, Novavax is not alone. Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna have also shown risk of heart inflammation, while Johnson and Johnson's shots have been linked with blood clots.



NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax' recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is formulated with Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralising antibodies. It contains purified protein antigen and can neither replicate, nor can it cause Covid-19.