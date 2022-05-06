US FDA limits use of J&J Covid vax over blood clot risk

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has limited the authorised use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, Janssen, to individuals 18 years of age and older who cannot or will not get other jabs, over the risk of rare blood clots.



"After conducting an updated analysis, evaluation and investigation of reported cases, the FDA has determined that the risk of thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS), a syndrome of rare and potentially life-threatening blood clots in combination with low levels of blood platelets with onset of symptoms approximately one to two weeks following administration of the Janssen Covid-19 vaccine, warrants limiting the authorisd use of the vaccine," the FDA said in a statement on Thursday.