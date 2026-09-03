US green card shock: EB-1 for Indians may shut within weeks

Indian professionals face fresh uncertainty in the US green-card queue, with the State Department warning that the employment-based EB-1 category could become unavailable within weeks because of heavy demand.

In its September Visa Bulletin, the State Department said demand from applicants chargeable to India could exhaust the country's EB-1 allocation before the US fiscal year ends on 30 September.

“High demand and number use by aliens chargeable to India in the EB-1 visa category may necessitate making the category unavailable in the coming weeks,” the department said.

The warning adds to mounting pressure on Indian applicants, who are already facing some of the longest employment-based green-card waits.

For September, the EB-1 India final action date is 15 October 2022. If the allocation is exhausted, the category could be listed as unavailable until additional visa numbers become available under the applicable annual limits.

EB-1 covers priority workers, including people with extraordinary ability, outstanding professors and researchers, and certain multinational executives and managers.

The situation is even tighter in EB-2, the category covering professionals with advanced degrees and people of exceptional ability.