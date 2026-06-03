US visa approval delay puts 2,000 international students at risk

A New Hampshire institution could lose nearly 2,000 international graduate students unless the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly clears a pending application for a new doctoral programme, lawmakers have warned during a Senate hearing.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen raised the issue during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, saying New England College faces a critical 1 July deadline to secure approval for enrolment of foreign students in its new Doctorate in Business Administration programme. She cautioned that delays could force the institution to lose up to 2,000 graduate students.

Officials from the college said the programme is designed to train students in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, national security and healthcare management — areas where international enrolment plays a significant role in sustaining academic capacity and local economic activity.

DHS officials acknowledged the urgency during the hearing and said the application was under review, with assurances that follow-up communication would be provided to the institution.