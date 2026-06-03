US visa approval delay puts 2,000 international students at risk
Senator Susan Collins cites rural doctor shortages, calls for visa fee exemptions for medical professionals serving underserved communities
A New Hampshire institution could lose nearly 2,000 international graduate students unless the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quickly clears a pending application for a new doctoral programme, lawmakers have warned during a Senate hearing.
Senator Jeanne Shaheen raised the issue during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, saying New England College faces a critical 1 July deadline to secure approval for enrolment of foreign students in its new Doctorate in Business Administration programme. She cautioned that delays could force the institution to lose up to 2,000 graduate students.
Officials from the college said the programme is designed to train students in high-demand fields such as artificial intelligence, national security and healthcare management — areas where international enrolment plays a significant role in sustaining academic capacity and local economic activity.
DHS officials acknowledged the urgency during the hearing and said the application was under review, with assurances that follow-up communication would be provided to the institution.
The broader debate in the hearing also highlighted growing concern over US immigration processing and visa costs, particularly the H-1B programme, which allows employers to hire foreign professionals in specialised fields.
DHS officials told lawmakers that more than 2.86 lakh H-1B applications have been received for fiscal year 2026, with over 2 lakh applicants reportedly paying a $100,000 fee for faster processing. Standard applications can take up to 7.5 months, while premium processing reportedly takes around 15 days.
Lawmakers from both parties raised concerns about the impact of high visa costs on critical sectors. Senator Susan Collins pointed to shortages of doctors in rural areas and suggested exemptions for medical professionals serving underserved communities. DHS signalled willingness to consider case-by-case flexibility.
Separately, Senator Lisa Murkowski raised concerns that similar pressures are affecting rural school districts, which struggle to recruit qualified teachers. She indicated that visa-related issues for educators would be followed up with the department.
The discussions underscored the growing reliance of US institutions—particularly in healthcare, education and higher education—on foreign professionals and students, amid rising scrutiny of visa costs and processing delays.
With agency inputs
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