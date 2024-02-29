US hopes QUAD will continue its momentum under India's presidency: White House

The Biden administration hopes that the four-nation grouping QUAD continues the momentum of its past three years under India's presidency in 2024, the White House has said.

"The president (Joe Biden) is incredibly proud of the progress QUAD has made over the past three years," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at her daily news conference on Wednesday.

Members of the QUAD -- the US, Australia, India and Japan -- had held their first summit at the White House in March 2021.

"The (QUAD's) anniversary is coming up and we are hoping to continue that momentum in 2024, under India's host year, as you just stated. And, we are talking about not just the United States, obviously, India, Japan and Australia," Jean-Piere said in response to a question.