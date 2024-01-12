How is India not a Country of Particular Concern, USCIRF asks US state dept

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) last week (4 January) raised concerns and expressed "extreme disappointment" regarding the US department of state's failure to designate Nigeria and India as Countries of Particular Concern (CPC)— despite both nations repeatedly meeting the legal standard for such a designation, according to the USCIRF's statement.

The USCIRF has called on the an US Congress to convene a public hearing on the state department's failure to follow the USCIRF's recommendations in this matter.

'There is no justification as to why the State Department did not designate Nigeria or India as a Country of Particular Concern, despite its own reporting and statements. USCIRF calls on Congress to convene a public hearing on the failure of the State Department to follow our recommendations,' the USCIRF statement reads, attributing this to its chairperson Abraham Cooper and vice chair Frederick A. Davie.