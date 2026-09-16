US House advances Bill enabling 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil
Legislation targeting major Russian energy importers, including India and China, clears procedural vote and is set for a final House vote
The US House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would empower President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, potentially affecting major importers such as India and China.
The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural stage in the House on Tuesday evening after two Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans in supporting the measure.
The resolution, which covered the sanctions Bill alongside several other pieces of legislation, was approved by a narrow 214-211 margin. The outcome reportedly caught the Democratic leadership by surprise, an AP report said.
The Bill is expected to be taken up for a final vote in the House on Wednesday. If approved, it will be sent to President Trump for his signature.
The legislation seeks to intensify economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine by targeting Russia’s political leadership, energy industry and the so-called shadow fleet of vessels used to circumvent restrictions on oil shipments. It would also extend existing sanctions related to Iran.
Washington maintains that revenue generated through Russia’s crude oil exports is helping finance its military campaign in Ukraine. The proposed law would authorise the US President to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries that continue importing Russian energy.
Although the version passed by the Senate on August 7 does not explicitly name individual trading partners, it refers to the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas by volume. India and China are among Russia’s leading energy customers and could therefore fall within the legislation’s ambit.
The Senate approved the measure by an overwhelming 86-11 majority last month.
Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, opposed the legislation on Monday, arguing that it would give President Trump sweeping tariff powers without adequate safeguards or congressional oversight.
The House vote comes as pro-Ukraine organisations intensify their outreach to American lawmakers. The Ukraine Action Summit, organised by the American Coalition for Ukraine, is lobbying members of Congress to maintain Washington’s support for Kyiv.
The timing is significant as the House is due to begin an early recess on Thursday and is not expected to reconvene until November 9, following the midterm elections. Failure to complete the vote before the recess could delay further action on the legislation.
With agency inputs