US House advances Bill enabling 100% tariffs on countries buying Russian oil

The US House of Representatives has advanced legislation that would empower President Donald Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas, potentially affecting major importers such as India and China.

The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 cleared a key procedural stage in the House on Tuesday evening after two Democratic lawmakers joined Republicans in supporting the measure.

The resolution, which covered the sanctions Bill alongside several other pieces of legislation, was approved by a narrow 214-211 margin. The outcome reportedly caught the Democratic leadership by surprise, an AP report said.

The Bill is expected to be taken up for a final vote in the House on Wednesday. If approved, it will be sent to President Trump for his signature.

The legislation seeks to intensify economic pressure on Moscow over its war in Ukraine by targeting Russia’s political leadership, energy industry and the so-called shadow fleet of vessels used to circumvent restrictions on oil shipments. It would also extend existing sanctions related to Iran.