US House clears historic $280 bn bill to cut chip dependency on China

"For decades, some aexperts' said we needed to give up on manufacturing in America. I never believed that. Manufacturing jobs are back," President Joe Biden said in a statement. "Thanks to this bill, we are going to have even more of them."



The bill also creates a 25 per cent tax credit for semiconductor manufacturing, earmarks $1.5 billion for technology development for US firms dependent on foreign telecommunications, according to Forbes.



Earlier this month, the groundbreaking ceremony for a $20 billion Intel chip factory was delayed while the funding remained stalled.