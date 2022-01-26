US House Speaker Pelosi announces reelection bid in 2022 midterms

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Democrat of California, has announced that she would run for reelection in this year's midterm elections.



"While we've made progress, much more needs to be done to improve people's lives. Our democracy is at risk because the assault on the truth, assault on the US Capitol and the state-by-state assault on voting rights. This election is crucial. Nothing less is at stake than our democracy," Pelosi said on Tuesday in an announcement video posted on Twitter.