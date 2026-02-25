US imposes preliminary 125.87 pc countervailing duty on certain Indian solar imports

The United States has announced a preliminary countervailing duty (CVD) of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar products, alleging that the goods benefit from unfair government subsidies, according to an official order.

The duty applies to imports of “Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules”, a key category of solar equipment widely traded between the two countries. The US Department of Commerce said the measure forms part of its ongoing investigations into solar cell imports from India, Indonesia and Laos.

“On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos),” the order said.

The duties are separate from the 10 per cent tariffs announced by the Donald Trump administration on all countries from 24 February, indicating a broader trade action focused specifically on alleged subsidy practices in the solar manufacturing sector.