US, Iran agree to Doha talks as Hormuz tensions dominate regional crisis

The United States and Iran are set to hold high-stakes talks in Doha on Tuesday after both sides agreed to halt attacks temporarily, according to an Axios report.

The meeting, hosted in the Qatari capital, is expected to focus on easing tensions over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, a key artery for global energy supplies.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi asserted that responsibility for the security and management of the Strait of Hormuz rests solely with Tehran. He cautioned that any attempt to circumvent what Iran considers the established maritime framework could trigger fresh tensions and further destabilise the region.

The diplomatic developments come amid growing unrest across the West Asia. In Lebanon, Parliament speaker Nabih Berri rejected a proposed framework agreement with Israel, declaring that it would neither be accepted nor implemented unless it fully safeguards Lebanon's rights.