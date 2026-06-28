Pakistan considers importing cheaper oil and gas from Iran after US sanctions waiver

Pakistan is considering importing cheaper oil and gas from Iran following the United States' decision to grant Tehran a 60-day waiver to export crude oil and petroleum products, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Malik said the easing of tensions after the end of the Iran-US conflict had led to a decline in global petroleum prices, creating an opportunity to explore cheaper energy imports.

"We are considering the option of importing cheaper oil and gas from Iran," he said.

The minister, however, stressed that any decision would be taken in accordance with Pakistan's international commitments.

"We have provided relief to consumers that exceeded the decline in global crude oil prices witnessed last week. If prices decline again in the international market, we will also reduce domestic prices accordingly," Malik said.