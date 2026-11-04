US-Iran tensions remain high as midterms near end, mediators seek breakthrough

Iran has demanded full acceptance of its seven conditions for a settlement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz

Trump says he is in no hurry to decide on further military action, amid reports of divisions over Washington’s next move

Qatar and Egypt are pursuing diplomatic efforts, but no breakthrough has emerged as reports of military activity continue

Washington and Tehran continued to exchange warnings as the US midterm elections approached their conclusion, with regional mediation yet to resolve differences over a settlement and reports of fresh military activity adding to tensions.

Iran said reopening the Strait of Hormuz depended on the United States fully accepting and implementing its seven conditions. US President Donald Trump, meanwhile, said he was in no hurry to decide whether to resume military action, even as he suggested an agreement could be reached soon.

Iranian armed forces chief of staff Ali Abdollahi warned on Tuesday that any threat from the United States or Israel would draw an immediate response “without geographical limitations”.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Washington’s response to Tehran’s demands was unconvincing. In a post on X, he insisted that the US explicitly address all seven conditions and act on them before the strait could reopen, Xinhua reported.

Tehran had passed a proposal to Washington through mediators on 22 September, offering to end hostilities and reopen the waterway within seven days if its conditions were met. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said on Monday that Iran had shortened the proposed implementation period to two days as a goodwill gesture.

Trump has offered differing signals about the prospects for a settlement. Speaking to Axios on Monday, he said there was no urgency to decide on further military action and maintained that economic pressure had severely weakened Iran. He subsequently wrote on Truth Social that Tehran wanted an agreement and that one could materialise soon.