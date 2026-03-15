US-Israel strike Iran’s Isfahan; Trump urges allies to keep Hormuz open

The conflict in West Asia continues to intensify, with the United States and Israel pressing ahead with coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Missiles hit several locations across Iran’s central Isfahan province, leaving at least 15 people dead and causing significant damage, the Al Jazeera reported.

Amid the escalating hostilities, Donald Trump urged countries that depend heavily on Gulf energy supplies to step forward and help keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz open, warning that any disruption to the vital shipping lane could have sweeping global economic consequences.

Tehran, however, has responded with stark warnings. Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has called on residents across Gulf states to evacuate areas near major oil ports and energy infrastructure, signaling the possibility of broader retaliatory action.