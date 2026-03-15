US-Israel strike Iran’s Isfahan; Trump urges allies to keep Hormuz open
Iran’s IRGC urges Gulf residents to evacuate areas near oil ports, warning of possible retaliation
The conflict in West Asia continues to intensify, with the United States and Israel pressing ahead with coordinated strikes on Iranian targets. Missiles hit several locations across Iran’s central Isfahan province, leaving at least 15 people dead and causing significant damage, the Al Jazeera reported.
Amid the escalating hostilities, Donald Trump urged countries that depend heavily on Gulf energy supplies to step forward and help keep the strategic Strait of Hormuz open, warning that any disruption to the vital shipping lane could have sweeping global economic consequences.
Tehran, however, has responded with stark warnings. Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has called on residents across Gulf states to evacuate areas near major oil ports and energy infrastructure, signaling the possibility of broader retaliatory action.
At the diplomatic front, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi warned that US companies operating in the Middle East could become targets if Iran’s own energy facilities come under sustained attack.
Meanwhile, the wider regional confrontation continues to unfold. Iran and Lebanon have maintained retaliatory strikes against Israel, with damage reported across parts of central Israel. In the southern resort city of Eilat, rocket fragments injured at least seven people, underscoring the growing geographical spread of the conflict.
With multiple fronts now active and threats expanding to shipping lanes and energy infrastructure, the crisis is rapidly evolving. Authorities and monitoring agencies continue to update casualty figures and damage assessments as the situation across the region remains volatile.
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