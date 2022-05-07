US judge dismisses Trump's Twitter ban lawsuit

The ruling comes nearly two weeks after Trump told CNBC he had no interest in returning to Twitter even if his ban were to be lifted by Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO whose $44 billion offer to buy the site has been accepted by the company's board.



Before the ban, Trump was an avid Twitter user, tweeting an average of more than 30 posts per day toward the end of his presidency, the CNBC report said.



At the time of the ban, Trump had nearly 90 million followers on Twitter.