US judge gives Apple 21 days to respond to Cydia's amended lawsuit

In a fresh court filing, Epic said if Apple can allow sideloading on Mac devices and still call those computers secure, then surely it could do the same for iPhone.



Last year, a US judge ruled in the Epic Games v. Apple district court case that Apple did not have a monopoly in the relevant market.



However, the court in California decided that Apple could not prohibit developers from adding links for alternative payment systems outside of App Store-based systems.



Apple has said that permitting sideloading could risk users' "most sensitive and private information".