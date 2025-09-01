Court draws a line: Deportation of Guatemalan children halted in US

Hundreds of Guatemalan children who arrived in the United States without their parents will remain in the country for now, after a federal judge intervened to block their sudden deportation.

The late-night ruling came as government-chartered planes prepared to fly the minors back to Central America, sparking a dramatic courtroom showdown over the Labour Day weekend.

Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan issued the temporary order in Washington on Sunday, after being woken in the early hours by urgent filings from children’s lawyers. Advocates warned that deportation flights were imminent and could send youngsters back into unsafe conditions without due legal process.

“Absent action by the courts, all of those children would have been returned to Guatemala, potentially to very dangerous situations,” the judge said.

The intervention halted the removal of hundreds of minors, some already boarded on buses and planes in Texas. Witnesses reported children in government-issued clothing being led towards aircraft in Harlingen and El Paso before the ruling forced a pause.

Lawyers argued that the administration was attempting to circumvent protections guaranteed under US law for unaccompanied migrant children.

Officials in Washington have maintained that the removals are at the request of the Guatemalan government and are intended to reunite children with their families. However, attorneys representing the minors disputed this, citing cases where parents were unaware or confused by sudden notifications.

One 16-year-old girl, living in a New York shelter and excelling in school, said she feared for her life if returned. Other testimonies described experiences of abuse, neglect and violent threats in Guatemala.