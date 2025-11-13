US knew Israeli officials discussed using Palestinians as human shields: Report

The United States gathered intelligence last year indicating that Israeli officials discussed sending Palestinians into Gaza tunnels suspected to be rigged with explosives, two former US officials told Reuters.

The intelligence was shared with the White House and analysed by US agencies in the final weeks of ex-president Joe Biden’s term, the officials said. International law strictly prohibits the use of civilians as human shields during military operations.

While Israel has faced repeated accusations of using Palestinians as shields in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, the Reuters report marks a rare disclosure that Washington gathered its own intelligence on the issue. The former officials did not clarify whether the Palestinians mentioned were civilians or detainees, and it remains unclear if the Biden administration raised the matter with Israel.

In response, the Israeli military said it “prohibits the use of civilians as human shields or coercing them in any way to participate in military operations”. It added that its Military Police Criminal Investigation Division is investigating “suspicions involving Palestinians in military missions”.