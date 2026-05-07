US launches crackdown on fake safety labels linked to Chinese imports

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has launched a nationwide crackdown on counterfeit safety labels and fake certification marks allegedly used to push dangerous foreign-made products into American homes, with regulators placing particular focus on imports linked to China.

Announcing the new enforcement initiative on Wednesday, the federal agency said it was targeting companies and sellers accused of using counterfeit safety certifications to bypass US consumer protection laws, deceive buyers and undercut legitimate American businesses.

“Fake safety labels are being used to push dangerous products into American homes while evading US law and undercutting honest businesses,” CPSC acting chairman Peter A. Feldman said in a statement.

“We will hold accountable those who cheat the system and put American families at risk,” Feldman added.

According to the commission, many of the products under scrutiny originate overseas, including from manufacturers operating in China. Officials said counterfeit certification marks are increasingly being used to circumvent US safety standards and move hazardous products through e-commerce platforms and global trade channels.

The crackdown comes amid mounting concerns among US regulators over the growing volume of imported consumer goods entering the country through online marketplaces and third-party sellers.