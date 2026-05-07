US launches crackdown on fake safety labels linked to Chinese imports
Crackdown comes amid growing concerns over rising imports of consumer goods through online marketplaces and third-party sellers
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has launched a nationwide crackdown on counterfeit safety labels and fake certification marks allegedly used to push dangerous foreign-made products into American homes, with regulators placing particular focus on imports linked to China.
Announcing the new enforcement initiative on Wednesday, the federal agency said it was targeting companies and sellers accused of using counterfeit safety certifications to bypass US consumer protection laws, deceive buyers and undercut legitimate American businesses.
“Fake safety labels are being used to push dangerous products into American homes while evading US law and undercutting honest businesses,” CPSC acting chairman Peter A. Feldman said in a statement.
“We will hold accountable those who cheat the system and put American families at risk,” Feldman added.
According to the commission, many of the products under scrutiny originate overseas, including from manufacturers operating in China. Officials said counterfeit certification marks are increasingly being used to circumvent US safety standards and move hazardous products through e-commerce platforms and global trade channels.
The crackdown comes amid mounting concerns among US regulators over the growing volume of imported consumer goods entering the country through online marketplaces and third-party sellers.
As part of the initiative, the CPSC has issued a formal Request for Information seeking public feedback on the scale and impact of fake consumer safety labels. The agency said submissions must be filed within 60 days of publication in the Federal Register.
The Commission is asking businesses, testing laboratories, consumer groups and the public to provide information on the prevalence of counterfeit safety markings, the risks posed by such products, methods used to identify fake labels and the broader economic impact on consumers and compliant businesses.
Officials are also seeking recommendations on what additional actions can be taken under existing federal law.
Under US regulations, it is illegal to manufacture, import, distribute or sell consumer products carrying counterfeit certification marks.
The agency said the information collected during the consultation process would help determine whether additional enforcement measures, policy changes or regulatory reforms are required.
Authorities are also investigating whether fake safety labels are linked to broader schemes involving falsified testing documents, deceptive import practices and coordinated efforts to evade US consumer safety rules.
The latest action builds on a wider CPSC campaign aimed at tightening oversight of imported consumer goods and certification systems.
Earlier this year, the Commission withdrew accreditation from four China-based testing laboratories after identifying what it described as unreliable and falsified test results that may have allowed hazardous products into the US market.
The agency has also recently moved against several imported products, including lead-leaching faucets, unsafe electrical appliances and counterfeit toys that allegedly posed choking hazards to children.
With IANS inputs
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