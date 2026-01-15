US launches phase two of Gaza peace plan, announces technocratic rule

The United States has formally ushered Gaza into a new post-war political phase, approving a technocratic interim administration and launching the second phase of President Donald Trump’s plan to end the conflict. The move marks the first explicit US-backed effort to remove both Hamas and the Palestinian authority from governing the territory.

Phase two establishes a transitional Palestinian technocratic body — the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) — and shifts the focus from managing a ceasefire to demilitarisation, governance, and reconstruction, according to two senior US administration officials.

“Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict,” US special envoy for peace missions Steve Witkoff said in a public statement. “This phase moves from ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.”

The officials said the NCAG was formed following consultations with regional mediators and Palestinian factions and is designed to operate as a non-political, service-focused authority. Its mandate is to oversee rebuilding efforts and improve daily life in Gaza.

They described the development as the first time in years that Gaza will be governed by neither Hamas nor the Palestinian Authority.