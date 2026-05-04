US launches ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz to free stranded ships
United States Central Command says its forces will support the 4 May operation to restore commercial shipping through the waterway
The United States is set to launch a major military-backed operation to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, with President Donald Trump framing the move as a humanitarian effort to assist ships stranded amid rising tensions in the West Asia.
Announcing the initiative — dubbed “Project Freedom” — Trump said several countries had sought Washington’s help as vessels remained “locked up in the Strait of Hormuz” despite having “absolutely nothing to do” with the ongoing conflict. “For the good of Iran, the West Asia, and the United States, we have told these countries that we will guide their ships safely out of these restricted waterways,” he said.
The operation, scheduled to begin on Monday morning, aims to support “neutral and innocent bystanders” and ensure that commercial traffic can “freely and ably get on with their business.” Trump highlighted the deteriorating conditions aboard some vessels, noting, “Many of these ships are running low on food, and everything else necessary for large-scale crews to stay on board in a healthy and sanitary manner.”
While emphasising the humanitarian nature of the mission, Trump also signalled ongoing diplomatic engagement with Tehran. “I am fully aware that my representatives are having very positive discussions with the country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” he said.
At the same time, he issued a warning against interference. “If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he cautioned.
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces would support the operation starting 4 May to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping” through the strategic waterway.
According to CENTCOM, the Pentagon-directed mission will involve a substantial deployment, including guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned systems, and approximately 15,000 service personnel. “The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through this essential international trade corridor,” the command said, noting that roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passes through the strait.
CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper described the effort as vital to both regional stability and global markets. “Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” he said.
The operation will be complemented by broader diplomatic and military coordination. The US State Department, working with the Department of War, has initiated the Maritime Freedom Construct to enhance intelligence-sharing and cooperation with international partners, underscoring the scale and urgency of the unfolding situation.
With IANS inputs
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