US launches ‘Project Freedom’ in Strait of Hormuz to free stranded ships

While emphasising the humanitarian nature of the mission, Trump also signalled ongoing diplomatic engagement with Tehran. “I am fully aware that my representatives are having very positive discussions with the country of Iran, and that these discussions could lead to something very positive for all,” he said.

At the same time, he issued a warning against interference. “If, in any way, this humanitarian process is interfered with, that interference will, unfortunately, have to be dealt with forcefully,” he cautioned.

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that its forces would support the operation starting 4 May to “restore freedom of navigation for commercial shipping” through the strategic waterway.

According to CENTCOM, the Pentagon-directed mission will involve a substantial deployment, including guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land- and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned systems, and approximately 15,000 service personnel. “The mission, directed by the President, will support merchant vessels seeking to freely transit through this essential international trade corridor,” the command said, noting that roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil trade passes through the strait.

CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper described the effort as vital to both regional stability and global markets. “Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” he said.

The operation will be complemented by broader diplomatic and military coordination. The US State Department, working with the Department of War, has initiated the Maritime Freedom Construct to enhance intelligence-sharing and cooperation with international partners, underscoring the scale and urgency of the unfolding situation.

With IANS inputs