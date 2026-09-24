US lawmakers call on Trump to press Xi on soybean, beef trade issue

Two Republican lawmakers urge Trump to press China for reliable access to soybean and beef markets

Ricketts seeks compliance with soybean commitments and clearer rules for US beef exports

Nunn calls for enforceable trade deals, alongside broader US concerns over AI chips and security

Two Republican lawmakers have urged President Donald Trump to press China for reliable access to its soybean and beef markets when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, arguing that past commitments have left American producers facing continued uncertainty.

Senator Pete Ricketts of Nebraska wrote to US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of the talks, calling on the administration to secure greater access for US farm products and ensure Beijing fulfils its existing purchase commitments.

Representative Zach Nunn of Iowa made a similar appeal, saying any new trade agreement should deliver enforceable results for farmers and workers rather than another set of commitments that may be difficult to rely on.

“President Trump has leverage going into this meeting, and he should use it to demand real results for Iowa farmers and American workers,” Nunn said in a statement.

Soybeans are a central concern for both lawmakers. Ricketts’ office said China agreed in October 2025 to buy at least 25 million metric tonnes of US soybeans annually through 2028. The US Trade Representative has also confirmed that such a soybean commitment remains in place.

Ricketts wants the administration to monitor Chinese purchases and press Beijing to comply with the commitment. He also cited what he described as China’s failure to meet obligations under the earlier Phase One trade agreement.

“While American producers have spent decades building markets in Communist China, they continue to face unfair trading practices and uncertainty from Beijing,” Ricketts wrote.

Nunn has also called for greater certainty for Iowa soybean producers, previously urging the administration to prioritise US soybean access in trade talks with China.