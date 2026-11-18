US lawmakers demand federal probe into Diwali event disruption in Seattle
Lawmakers allege that two men carrying racist and anti-Hindu signs disrupted the 7 November event and seek a briefing by 4 December
Thirteen US lawmakers, including six Indian Americans, urged the DOJ to investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle over alleged hate crimes
The lawmakers alleged that two men carrying racist and anti-Hindu signs disrupted the 7 November event and sought a briefing by 4 December
They called for stronger hate-crime investigations and measures to protect South Asian communities from discrimination and intimidation
Thirteen US lawmakers, including six Indian American members of Congress, have urged the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, seeking to determine whether the incident violated federal civil rights laws.
In a letter to the Justice Department, the lawmakers also sought a briefing by 4 December on the 7 November incident and the measures being taken to prevent further acts of hate against Indian American and South Asian American communities.
The initiative is led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Grace Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. The demand follows an incident at the Seattle Center Armory, where two men allegedly disrupted the public Diwali celebration while carrying signs containing racial slurs and anti-Hindu messages.
According to a statement released by Krishnamoorthi's office on Tuesday (local time), the lawmakers expressed concern over the incident and called for a thorough examination of whether the actions amounted to violations of federal law.
"It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city," the lawmakers wrote.
They further described the incident as part of a troubling pattern of threats and hostility directed towards South Asian communities across the United States.
The statement identified the two men as Jake Lang and Thomas Allen, alleging that they entered the celebration carrying signs displaying racist and hateful messages.
The lawmakers urged the Justice Department to examine whether the disruption violated federal protections against intimidation, interference with constitutionally protected activities, conspiracies against civil rights and the forcible obstruction of religious exercise.
Their letter specifically cited three federal statutes covering interference through force or threats of force with protected activities, conspiracies against constitutional or federally protected rights, and obstruction of religious worship.
They also called on the Justice Department to give greater priority to hate-crime investigations and strengthen its Community Relations Service, which works with communities to prevent and resolve conflicts.
The lawmakers linked the Seattle incident to what they described as rhetoric from the Trump administration that had contributed to hostility towards South Asian communities.
In particular, they referred to a Department of Homeland Security graphic mocking a Sikh driver, arguing that such messaging could encourage or embolden individuals engaging in acts of discrimination and intimidation.
These allegations were raised by the lawmakers in their letter. No public response from the Justice Department or the Department of Homeland Security to the request was available.
Besides Jayapal and Krishnamoorthi, the six Indian American lawmakers who signed the letter include Ami Bera, Ro Khanna, Suhas Subramanyam and Shri Thanedar.
The other signatories are Yassamin Ansari, Judy Chu, Suzan DelBene, Emily Randall, Lateefah Simon and Adam Smith, along with Grace Meng.
The 7 November event, titled 'Diwali: Lights of India', was a free public celebration organised at the Seattle Center Armory as part of the venue's Festal cultural festival series.
The programme featured Indian classical dance, music, art and other cultural activities, bringing together members of the community to celebrate the festival of lights.
The lawmakers said the incident raised serious concerns about the safety and security of Indian American and South Asian communities at public cultural and religious gatherings, stressing the need for accountability and stronger efforts to counter hate and discrimination.
With IANS inputs