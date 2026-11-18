Thirteen US lawmakers, including six Indian Americans, urged the DOJ to investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle over alleged hate crimes

The lawmakers alleged that two men carrying racist and anti-Hindu signs disrupted the 7 November event and sought a briefing by 4 December

They called for stronger hate-crime investigations and measures to protect South Asian communities from discrimination and intimidation

Thirteen US lawmakers, including six Indian American members of Congress, have urged the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to investigate the disruption of a Diwali celebration in Seattle, seeking to determine whether the incident violated federal civil rights laws.

In a letter to the Justice Department, the lawmakers also sought a briefing by 4 December on the 7 November incident and the measures being taken to prevent further acts of hate against Indian American and South Asian American communities.

The initiative is led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Grace Meng, chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus. The demand follows an incident at the Seattle Center Armory, where two men allegedly disrupted the public Diwali celebration while carrying signs containing racial slurs and anti-Hindu messages.

According to a statement released by Krishnamoorthi's office on Tuesday (local time), the lawmakers expressed concern over the incident and called for a thorough examination of whether the actions amounted to violations of federal law.

"It is vital that those of us entrusted with public offices confront hate wherever it appears. No family should have to wonder whether it is safe to light a lamp, perform a dance, or bring their children to a festival in their own city," the lawmakers wrote.