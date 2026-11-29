According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services' fiscal 2025 report, Indian-born beneficiaries accounted for 69.9 per cent of approved H-1B petitions.

Several lawmakers have proposed reforms to the programme, with bipartisan efforts predating Colom's remarks.

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley and Democratic Senator Dick Durbin reintroduced the H-1B and L-1 Visa Reform Act in September 2025. The proposed legislation seeks to strengthen wage and recruitment requirements, increase penalties for violations and expand the Labour Department's enforcement powers.

It would also require employers seeking H-1B workers to advertise vacancies on a searchable government website, allowing American workers and laid-off visa holders to apply.

Durbin has criticised companies for laying off American employees while continuing to recruit foreign workers. However, he has also opposed President Donald Trump's proposed $100,000 H-1B payment, arguing that it could disadvantage rural hospitals and universities.

The legislation aims to protect both American workers and foreign visa holders from exploitation. Its original cosponsors included Republican Tommy Tuberville, Democrat Richard Blumenthal and independent Bernie Sanders.

California Congressman Ro Khanna has also called for action against corporate hiring abuses while supporting skilled immigration. The Indian American Democrat has credited H-1B workers with helping build Silicon Valley's technology industry and advocated retaining visas for highly skilled foreign professionals.

Arizona Democratic senator Ruben Gallego has similarly called for closer scrutiny of corporate hiring practices. While arguing that skilled immigration can boost economic growth and create jobs, he has urged agencies to investigate whether companies are using visas to undercut American employees.

Some Republican proposals, however, seek much stricter restrictions.

Florida Congressman Greg Steube introduced the EXILE Act in February, proposing to reduce the statutory annual H-1B visa limit to zero from fiscal 2027, effectively ending the programme.

Arizona Congressman Eli Crane introduced another proposal in April that seeks to suspend H-1B visa issuance for three years after enactment. It also proposes a lower annual cap, a minimum salary threshold of $200,000 and restrictions on third-party employment.

The proposals highlight a widening debate in Washington over the future of the H-1B programme, with lawmakers differing sharply on whether reform should focus on employer accountability or restricting the entry of foreign professionals.

With IANS inputs