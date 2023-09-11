US lawmakers urge government to acknowledge post-9/11 'hate'

This climate of hate also led to bullying and violence in their everyday lives and in their workplaces, businesses, community centres, and houses of worship.

Jayapal along with lawmakers Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Judy Chu and Andre Carson introduced the resolution on 9 September, two days ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, recognising the tragedy and calling out the hatred, xenophobia, and racism that occurred following the attack.

“On September 11th, 2001, we lost thousands of lives to the worst terrorist attack to ever happen on American soil. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the attack and more than 4,500 others have died since from related illnesses — this day irrevocably changed our country and its impact is still felt," Jayapal said.

"As we mark this tragic day, we must also reflect on the lasting damages faced by Arab, Muslim, Middle-Eastern, South Asian, and Sikh communities in the aftermath,” the US representative from Washington's 7th congressional district said.

The murders of Balbir Singh Sodhi, Waqar Hassan, and Adel Karas in the days following the attack were shocking displays of hatred, she said.