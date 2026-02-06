US lawmakers warn of a growing ‘War on God’ led by authoritarian regimes

Former US ambassador-at-large for international religious freedom Sam Brownback told the hearing that an emerging bloc of authoritarian governments increasingly regards religion as a direct threat to its grip on power. He urged lawmakers to treat religious liberty not as a marginal humanitarian concern but as a core national and global security issue.

Brownback singled out China as a central driver of global repression, alleging that Beijing has spent billions of dollars developing advanced surveillance technologies and exporting them to other authoritarian governments to monitor and control religious groups.

Personal testimony at the hearing focused on the situation in China. Grace Jin Drexel, the daughter of detained pastor Ezra Jin, described what she said was the largest crackdown on an independent Christian congregation since the Cultural Revolution. She told lawmakers her father was arrested in October 2025 along with dozens of other pastors and church leaders from Zion Church, with many still in detention.

Drexel said arrests were carried out in front of young children and called for the immediate and unconditional release of those held. She said the crackdown reflects a broader campaign under President Xi Jinping to bring all religious activity under state authority, including the installation of surveillance cameras in churches, the removal of religious symbols and the imposition of state-approved leadership and doctrine.

She also alleged that her advocacy had triggered transnational repression, including intimidation and harassment affecting her family in the United States.

Stephen Schneck, a former chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, warned that the crisis is closely linked to the global decline of liberal democracy and the advance of authoritarian rule. He said religious freedom has increasingly been sidelined by short-term foreign policy priorities and cautioned that reductions in foreign assistance have weakened support for civil society and faith-based advocates, damaging US credibility overseas.

With IANS inputs