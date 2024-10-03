Special report by US Commission on Religious Freedom names Modi, Shah

The special report issued by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) on 2 October, the International Day of Non-Violence, is unusual in more ways than one. Not only does it come soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, but it is unusual because the commission had already issued its annual India Report 2024. And finally, this update was issued while India's minister for external affairs S. Jaishankar is still in the US.

The India Report 2024 had highlighted how, throughout 2024, “individuals have been killed, beaten, and lynched by vigilante groups, religious leaders have been arbitrarily arrested, and homes and places of worship have been demolished”. The report described the use of misinformation and disinformation, including hate speech, by government officials to incite violent attacks against religious minorities and their places of worship.

In addition, it had described changes in India’s legal framework to target and disenfranchise religious minorities, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and several state-level anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws.

The USCIRF also recommended that the US department of state designate India as a “country of particular concern” for "engaging in systematic, ongoing and egregious violations of religious freedom".

The special update released yesterday names PM Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah, and three BJP MLAs — Nitesh Rane and Geeta Jain in Maharashtra and T. Raja Singh in Telangana — for hate speech directed at Muslims.

Here are some excerpts from the updated country report on India:

· In the leadup to the June 2024 elections, political officials increasingly wielded hate speech and discriminatory rhetoric against Muslims and other religious minorities.