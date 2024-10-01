Varanasi: ‘No place for Sai Baba, only Shiva in Kashi,’ say sanatanis

Statues of Sai Baba were removed from multiple temples in Varanasi on Tuesday, 1 October, following a campaign launched by a group called the 'Sanatan Rakshak Dal'.

For example, the group removed a Sai Baba statue from the Bada Ganesh Temple here and placed it outside the temple premises.

Rammu Guru, the head priest of the temple, said, "Sai Baba was being worshipped without proper knowledge, which is forbidden according to scriptures."

Similarly, Shankar Puri, the head priest of the Annapurna Temple, said, "There is no mention of the worship of Sai Baba in the scriptures."

Ajay Sharma, state president of the Sanatan Rakshak Dal, said, "Only the worship of Lord Shiva, the supreme deity, should take place in Kashi (Varanasi)."

Statues of Sai Baba have already been removed from 10 temples, he claimed, "respecting the sentiments of devotees". In the coming days, statues will also be removed from the Agastyakunda and Bhuteshwar temples, he said.

The priest of the Sai Temple located in Sant Raghuvar Das Nagar in the city's Sigra area, Samar Ghosh, said: "Such acts are not right. They will hurt people's faith and spread discord in society."