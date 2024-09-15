Jharkhand: Congress accuses Modi of depriving tribals of religious identity

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Jharkhand, the Congress on Sunday, 15 September, asked why are the people of Jamshedpur still facing the problem of "poor connectivity" and also accused the PM of depriving the tribals their religious identity and refusing to recognise the Sarna Code.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh also asked why the Adityapur Industrial Area had not received environmental clearance yet.

"The non-biological PM is in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand today. He should answer these three questions to the people of Jharkhand," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

Why are the people of Jamshedpur still facing the problem of poor connectivity, he asked.

Ramesh said that despite being an industrial hub, Jamshedpur is facing the problem of poor transport connectivity.

"The number of trains running to major cities like Bhagalpur, Bengaluru and Delhi is not sufficient. The city had a functional airport till 2016 but despite joining the UDAN scheme in 2018, the plan for a new airport did not materialise," he said.

An MoU was signed between the Jharkhand government and the Airports Authority of India in January 2019 to build the Dhalbhumgarh airport by December 2022, he said.

This will give a good boost to MSMEs in Adityapur, including major industrial players like Tata, he added.

"When the work did not happen by the stipulated deadline of December 2022, the BJP's own MPs were forced to raise the issue in Parliament. On February 27, 2023, the Union Civil Aviation Minister responded and confirmed that the project had been abandoned," Ramesh said.

Now, after a lot of hard work, environmental clearances seem to be on the way, he said.